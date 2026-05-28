Scripps National Spelling Bee: Prosper ISD student advances to finals

The Brief One North Texas student will advance to the final round of the 98th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Initially, five North Texas students made it through the preliminary round. Avishka Dudala is the only local competitor to make it to the finals. The championship round is on Thursday night.



A student from North Texas is one of the final contestants in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Avishka Dudala

What we know:

Avishka Dudala, an 8th grader at Rogers Middle School in Prosper ISD, has made it through nine rounds of the bee.

She is the only one of the five students from North Texas to make it to the finals, which will be held on Thursday night.

According to the competition’s website, the 13-year-old loves adventure stories and creative writing. She’s also a tennis player.

She finished in 41st place in 2025.

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Scripps National Spelling Bee

The backstory:

This is the 98th year for the competition, which is being held this week at Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

There were a total of 247 spellers competing from across the country. Only nine are advancing to the finals.

Local perspective:

Last year’s winner was also from North Texas.

Faizan Zaki, a Plano ISD student who lives in Allen, took home a $50,000 grand prize and bragging rights after spelling the word "éclaircissement" correctly.