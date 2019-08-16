Scooter rider shot, robbed in Downtown Dallas overnight

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Police are looking for the person who shot a man while he was riding an electric scooter in Downtown Dallas overnight.

It happened at about 1:45 a.m. Friday on Park Avenue, a few blocks south of city hall.

According to police, there were a group of scooter riders, when one became separated from the group by a person asking for a lighter.

After asking the scooter rider for a lighter, the suspect then robbed him and shot him in the leg.

The victims was taken to an area hospital. He was not seriously hurt, and gave police a good description of the attacker.

DPD K-9 assisted in searching for the shooter, but were unsuccessful in locating him. Police are continuing their investigation.