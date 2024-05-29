Schools closed for a second day after North Texas storms

Several North Texas school districts remain closed because of the storm damage and campus power outages.

Garland ISD canceled classes again on Wednesday.

Thursday is scheduled to be the final day of school in Garland. The district said it will update families as soon as possible about the plans for the final day.

Irving ISD also canceled all classes and activities for Wednesday, citing the ongoing power outages and Dallas County’s disaster declaration.

Students in Irving will not have to make up the missed day.

Grand Prairie ISD had to postpone its high school graduation ceremonies.

They were scheduled for Wednesday at Texas Trust CU Theatre, but the venue was still without power on Wednesday morning.

The graduations for Grand Prairie High School and South Grand Prairie High School will now be held on Friday at the Ellis Davis Fieldhouse in Dallas.

School is already out for summer in the Dallas school district, but several camps and activities were set to happen this week on certain campuses.

Dallas ISD said all high school campuses will be open Wednesday for band and dance camps. All other on-campus activities have been canceled.

Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD’s summer staff members were asked to work from home on Wednesday.