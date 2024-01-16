School Delays: Some North Texas schools starting late on Wednesday

Some North Texas school districts will start the day Wednesday a little later than usual.

Temperatures are expected to be below freezing until about 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Smaller districts like Lancaster ISD, Commerce ISD, Eustace ISD and Rains ISD will start the school day on a 2-hour delay.

Large districts like Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington ISDs announced their decisions to return to the classroom as normal on Wednesday.

Dallas ISD says campuses will open their doors 30 minutes earlier than usual, so students don't have to wait outside.

The district urged families to send students to school with warm clothing, including gloves and hats.

Fort Worth ISD says Polytechnic High School will remain closed on Wednesday because the school is completely without heat.

