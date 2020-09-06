School board votes to rescind resignation of DeSoto ISD superintendent

article

The DeSoto school board voted to rescind the voluntary resignation of superintendent Dr. D'Andre Weaver during a special meeting Sunday evening.

It was at a similar meeting last Sunday when the board accepted his resignation, but that meeting may not have been properly posted and may have violated state law.

Since then, things have appeared chaotic with parents and others protesting the school board's actions.

The school board named veteran educator and administrator Dr. Don Hopper as acting superintendent. He’s been an adviser to the district since February, but some questioned him taking over after some of his social media posts came under fire.

Late last week, Dr. Weaver said never signed his resignation letter and planned to continue working.

The Texas Education Agency appointed a conservator to help the district straighten things out.

Also at Sunday’s meeting, trustees announced Dr. Hooper offered his resignation and will no longer have a role with the district.