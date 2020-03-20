Scams targeting Texans, preying on coronavirus-related fears

article

Texans beware, even a pandemic won't stop criminals.

On Thursday, Texas officials warned against scams targeting people during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The Cedar Park Police Department took to social media to warn their citizens of a scam in which people are promising to "reserve a vaccine" with some financial help. There is currently no vaccine reservation program and the CDC is not offering any such service, says the police department.

Texas Senator John Cornyn also warned people about scammers calling people promising free COVID-19 testing.

Cornyn also shared out the Federal Communications Commission's "COVID-19 Consumer Warnings and Safety Tips."

"The FCC has received reports of scam and hoax text message campaigns and scam robocalls offering free home testing kits, promoting bogus cures, selling health insurance, and preying on virus-related fears," the FCC wrote.

The agency says to not engage with any of these suspicious calls or texts and instead visit the CDC's website for the lastest coronavirus updates.

The FCC offers the following tips to help you protect yourself from scams, including coronavirus scams:

Do not respond to calls or texts from unknown numbers, or any others that appear suspicious.

Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.

Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.

Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.

Do not click any links in a text message. If a friend sends you a text with a suspicious link that seems out of character, call them to make sure they weren't hacked.

Always check on a charity (for example, by calling or looking at its actual website) before donating.

For more tips on protecting yourself from coronavirus scams, visit the FCC's website.

