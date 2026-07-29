Scammers target families of Dallas County inmates, demanding payment for fake early release

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The Brief Fraudsters are calling families of Dallas County Jail inmates, falsely claiming the inmate can be released early due to overcrowding if fees are paid immediately. Scammers are using real inmate names scraped from public records, spoofing law enforcement phone numbers, and demanding payment via money transfers, payment apps, or gift cards. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office warns that it never demands phone payments and urges residents to hang up and verify inmate status directly with the jail at 214-597-1119.



The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an ongoing phone scam targeting friends and family members of individuals incarcerated in the Dallas County Jail.

Dallas County Jail scam

What we know:

According to authorities, fraudsters are contacting relatives of inmates and claiming the individual is eligible for early release or placement on electronic monitoring due to jail overcrowding. The callers then demand immediate payment for bond, monitoring fees, or release costs.

To build credibility, the scammers frequently scrape publicly available jail records and social media to reference real inmates by name. They may also spoof caller ID numbers to appear as though the call originates from a law enforcement office or impersonate specific sheriff's office personnel.

Sheriff's officials emphasized that the department will never call to demand payment over the phone or request funds through gift cards, wire transfers, or payment apps such as Venmo, Zelle, Cash App, or cryptocurrency.

Legitimate bond details and release procedures are handled strictly through the court system or licensed bail bond agencies, not unsolicited phone calls.

What you can do:

Authorities advise anyone who receives a suspicious call to hang up immediately without disclosing personal or financial information. Individuals wishing to verify the status of an inmate can contact Dallas County Jail Information directly at 214-597-1119 using an officially verified phone number.

Anyone who has fallen victim to the scheme is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency. Unincorporated Dallas County residents can report incidents to the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 214-749-8641.