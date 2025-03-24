SBA offering low-interest disaster loans in Dallas County

The Brief Dallas County residents, businesses, and nonprofits may be eligible for low-interest SBA disaster loans to cover the costs of repairs from the March 4 storms. The SBA opened a help center in Irving to answer questions and offer application assistance. The center will be open at the Lively Pointe Youth Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays until April 11.



The Small Business Association is stepping in to help those dealing with damage from the storms in Dallas County earlier this month.

Dallas County Storm Damage

The backstory:

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado, with winds topping out at 110 miles per hour, briefly touched down in Irving on March 4.

It damaged an apartment complex and neighboring homes.

Gusty winds also caused hundreds of thousands of power outages across North Texas.

Related article

SBA Disaster Loans

What we know:

The SBA is helping out Dallas County storm victims by offering low-interest loans.

Homeowners and renters can apply for funding to cover any property damage or loss, including damage to vehicles.

Small businesses and nonprofits can also apply for help if they’ve lost property or took an economic hit during the storms.

What you can do:

Eligible applicants can apply online at https://lending.sba.gov/.

SBA representatives will also be available at the Lively Pointe Youth Center, located on O’Connor Road in Irving, to answer questions and provide in-person assistance.

The center will be open on Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until April 11.

They do take walk-ins, but appointments are recommended.