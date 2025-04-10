Sausage and brie breakfast frittata recipe
Ingredients:
- 10 large brown eggs
- ¼ heavy whipping cream
- 1 lb. raw pork breakfast sausage
- 6 each slices of brie cheese
- ½ bunch green scallions
- 2 tbsp basil pesto
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Place eggs in bowl and whip briskly with heavy cream and reserve in medium sized skillet melt butter.
2. Place sausage into saute pan and cook over medium heat until done. drain fat from pan
3. Add scallions and saute with cook sausage until tender
4. Season with salt and pepper lightly
5. Add egg mixture and stir until all is combined
6. Place in 300 degree oven for approx. 3-5 minutes or until egg mixture is set.
7. Remove from oven and garnish with slices of brie cheese and drizzle on pesto to taste
8. Serve with your choice of either fresh greens, roasted potato or toasted bread