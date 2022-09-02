Santa Fe Trail pedestrian bridge now open in East Dallas

article

The Santa Fe Trail pedestrian bridge over SH 78 reopened to trail users on Friday afternoon.

The bridge connects the Santa Fe Trail to the area around White Rock Lake.

The trail shut down over the summer as part of a $6.3 million project to improve the intersection at Garland Road and Grand Avenue.

The entire project is expected to be completed in Spring 2023, according to TxDOT.