Hours-long SWAT standoff in northeast Dallas still underway

SWAT officers are trying to convince a barricaded person to surrender in northeast Dallas.

The standoff started just after midnight on Thursday in the 5900 block of Sandhurst Lane, which is in a neighborhood near Skillman Street and Lovers Lane where there are lots of condo and apartment complexes.

So far, police have only said the person is barricaded, and a SWAT team was called in to help.

There’s no word yet on the person’s identity or why he or she won’t come out.

Police are calling it an active incident.