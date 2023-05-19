Sandbar in Deep Ellum to close next week

The social media rumors are true, Sandbar Cantina and Grill in Deep Ellum is shutting down.

The popular place to play beach volleyball posted that it will close its doors for good next Friday.

The bar opened in the location on S Second Avenue 11 years ago.

"The outpouring of love and support from you guys has been amazing. We thank you for your years of patronage and the time we have spent together enjoying the sport we all love," Sandbar said in a post on social media.

(Courtesy: Sandbar Cantina & Grill)

The owners hinted that while the doors are closing, it might not be the end.

"Cheers to an amazing 11 years together...and maybe a few more," the bar said in its goodbye post.

Sandbar says it will hold one final night of fun from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, May 26.