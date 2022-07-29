San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to teachers for Teacher Appreciation Month

The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Month by partnering with H-E-B to offer teachers free admission to the zoo.

Texas teachers can receive a free Standard Admission ticket to the SA Zoo and 50% off Standard Admission for up to four guests on the day of their visit. Teachers who are active instructors in any school districts in Texas and employed by accredited K-12 public, private or parochial institution in the state are eligible for the discounts.

"Teachers play a vital role in our community by educating and inspiring our young leaders of tomorrow," said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "San Antonio Zoo's vision of securing a future for wildlife would not be possible without the support of our teachers, classrooms, and future conservationists. Teachers inspire a love for learning, and we look forward to partnering with H-E-B to celebrate them all month long."

All teachers need to do to redeem the offer is present a valid driver's license and either a district ID badge or a copy of their teacher's certificate at the SA Zoo ticket window.

The zoo will also be hosting Jungle Boogie Nights: Boy Band Night on August 6. It will feature live music, extended hours, free giveaways, interactive performances and more to wrap up the summer. The event is included with Standard Admission and free for members.

For more information about the zoo's teacher appreciation month, click here.