San Antonio man sentenced to almost 24 years in federal prison for child porn

A San Antonio man has been sentenced to almost 24 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child porn.

Jason Lee Sarabia, 43, was sentenced Tuesday and in addition to the prison term, the judge ordered he be placed on supervised release for a period of 20 years after completing his prison term.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Sarabia was convicted on two counts of receipt of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography back in late February. Evidence presented at trial revealed that the FBI downloaded thousands of child pornography files from Sarabia between August and November 2017.

On November 30, 2017, FBI agents executed a search warrant at his home and seized two cell phones. A forensic search revealed a file-sharing application and the presence of more than 1,000 images depicting prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit activity.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.