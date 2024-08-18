18-year-old speed climber from Southlake returns from Paris with bronze medal

Image 1 of 3 ▼

An Olympic speed climber from Southlake was welcomed home on Sunday by his friends, family, teammates and neighbors.

18-year-old Sam Watson set a new world record to win the bronze medal for Team USA in Paris.

Watson broke his own world record in the third-place heat, completing his climb in 4.74 seconds.

Related article

He posed for pictures and celebrated his win during a party in Plano.

Watson says he hopes his success can inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

"This is obviously a major journey so far, but I believe if one person can believe in themselves, believe it's possible, I could have someone in this room join me in the 2028 Olympic climbing team," Watson said.

This was the first year speed sport climbing was in the Olympics.

The 2028 Summer Games will be held in Los Angeles.



