Southlake's Sam Watson breaks world record, wins bronze in speed climbing

North Texas speed climber Sam Watson set multiple world records at the Olympics in Paris, but will not take home a gold medal.

The 18-year-old from Southlake lost to Wu Peng of China in the semifinals.

Watson then broke his own world record in the third-place heat, completing his climb in 4.74 seconds to win bronze.

In the finals, Indonesia's Leonardo Veddriq of Indonesia won the gold with a 4.75 in the final. Wu finished in second with a 4.77.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Sam Watson of USA poses next to his world record of 4.74 seconds in the Mens Speed on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Kh Expand

For Watson, it was the second time he had broken the climbing world record in Paris. In an earlier heat, he posted a 4.75 beating his 4.79-second world record he had held since April.

READ MORE: Olympics: Sha'Carri Richardson helps US women advance to 4x100m final

Watson entered the games as an overwhelming favorite to win the gold.

"I was just flying and doing my thing. I think nothing really changed between any of my laps," Watson said. "Just a couple millimeters of an error is really the name of the game in the sport. So no really regrets. I don’t think the pressure really got to me or anything like that. I think I just made a tiny little stumble."

This was the first year speed sport climbing was in the Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report