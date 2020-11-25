Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign needed more than ever due to COVID-19, officials say

Some holiday traditions will go on this year, including the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game and the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

The Red Kettle is the most important annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army. It provides shelter, meals, and Christmas toys to those in need.

Fundraising began in September, due to the increased demand thanks to the pandemic. Officials say requests for help are at an all-time high.

"There's no question the need we always talk about is there in spades. The Salvation Army has been the most competent group in handling the types of things we're dealing with,” said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The traditional Red Kettle Campaign kickoff will take place at halftime of Thursday’s game at AT&T Stadium between the Cowboys and Washington Football Team.

"Since the very beginning it has done nothing but inspire the 3,500 fulltime officers, the 3 million volunteers and it's been a great inspiration to be involved and be a team member of the Salvation Army,” Jones said.