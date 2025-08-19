Salvation Army provides heat relief services across North Texas

article

The Salvation Army has activated its heat relief services across North Texas in response to extreme temperatures, opening cooling and hydration stations to help the region's most vulnerable populations.

North Texas Heat Relief

The organization is providing hydration, food, and shelter at select locations in Dallas, Collin, Denton, Tarrant, and Ellis counties. These services are activated when the forecast calls for temperatures of 100 degrees or higher, or a heat index of more than 105 degrees for at least two consecutive days.

What they're saying:

"We’re here with the goal of providing relief from these extreme temperatures to our most vulnerable neighbors in need, while supplying them with emotional and spiritual care," said Major Carolyn Webb, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas.

According to The Salvation Army, over 350 heat-related deaths occurred in Texas in 2023. The organization aims to reduce this number by assisting those most at risk, including seniors, youth, individuals with chronic diseases, and people experiencing poverty and homelessness.

In addition to heat relief, The Salvation Army offers financial assistance for utility bills and deploys mobile feeding units to reach vulnerable communities directly.

The following locations have activated heat relief initiatives:

Dallas County

Garland Corps Community Center

Irving Corps Community Center

Oak Cliff Corps Community Center

Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center

Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

Denton County

Denton Corps Community Center

Collin County

McKinney Corps Community Center

Plano Corps Community Center

Tarrant County

Arlington Corps Community Center

J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center

Ellis County

Waxahachie Corps Community Center

Each location follows local city and county guidelines, with specific protocols varying by site.

What you can do:

For more information or to donate, visit SalvationArmyNTX.org/north-Texas/heat-relief.