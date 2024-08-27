Salvation Army Lewis Center expands its services after recent renovations

The Salvation Army Lewisville Center for Worship Service has undergone a massive renovation.

The revamped facility features a newly renovated commercial kitchen, which will now have the capacity to serve double the number of people during one meal, six days a week.

Currently, the Salvation Army of North Texas provides more than 10,000 meals a year from its Lewisville location.

"The Salvation Army of North Texas serves six counties, over 4,000 square miles," said Major Paul McFarland, the Salvation Army North Texas area commander. "It allows us to reach our most vulnerable neighbors wherever and whenever the need exists."

The renovated facility will feature an expanded food pantry, giving clients the ability to select the food items most needed to serve themselves and their families rather than receiving a pre-packed bag of groceries.

"We are fully aware of the challenges our community faces: rising inflation, increasing evictions, rising costs, lost jobs," said Salvation Army – Lewisville Corps Officer Major Dwayne Durham.

Also now available onsite is a private shower program open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., offering hygiene products, such as a towel, toiletries and personal care facilities for those without access.

And during the summer and winter months, the facility will open as a cooling station and overnight warming station for those in danger and in need of safe shelter accommodations.

"Remember that your support directly impacts families and individuals in your neighborhoods," Durham said.