Sachse residents plead for traffic change after fatal hit-and-run at crosswalk

The Brief A woman in her late 60s was killed in a hit-and-run while walking her dog near her Sachse apartment complex. Residents say speeding is common at the crosswalk where she was struck and are demanding safety changes. Police are searching for a dark-colored vehicle seen on surveillance video leaving the scene.



A group that lives at Amberlin at the Station, a Sachse apartment community for people ages 55 and older, are now left angry and devastated after losing a friend and neighbor.

The community is working to get justice for their friend, hoping the driver in a fatal hit-and-run comes forward to police.

Friday morning, flowers were left behind at George Bush Turnpike and Miles Road, and the group of mourners held up signs, begging drivers to stop speeding.

FOX 4 spent part of the day observing the 30 mph section of road where the victim was killed. Multiple vehicles ignored the flashing lights at the crosswalk where the incident happened, speeding through the zone in question.

The victim, who was in her late 60s, went on her normal routine early Thursday, including a morning walk with her dog down The Station Boulevard.

Witnesses say around 7 a.m., a vehicle struck the woman as she was using the crosswalk just steps away from her complex. Her dog was later found and turned over to family members.

Sachse police released this grainy surveillance still of a dark-colored vehicle investigators say never stopped.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

"She's a person with kids, grandkids. We all love her. She is part of our family. We are a close-knit group here," said Teena Whiting, a friend of the victim.

Residents went outside in shock, and others from down the street like Amber Housley helped search for the woman's dog.

"Just having Sachse come out, listen to the residents and make changes can ultimately save more lives," Housley said.

For people who live nearby, their biggest fear happened this week, leaving this area of Sachse shaken.

"It's something that should not have happened, because the people here have petitioned to install stop signs to make things four-way to protect children and adults, and it's not happening," Ebony Foreman, a nearby resident, said.