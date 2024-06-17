Sachse daycare sued over alleged sexual abuse of 4-year-old

article

A North Texas mother is suing a Sachse daycare after her 4-year-old son was allegedly sexually abused by a caregiver.

Efrain Bonilla, an employee of By the Barnyard Gate daycare, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child in January 2023.

A lawsuit was filed against the daycare on behalf of the boy's mother on June 10.

Surveillance video from the daycare showed Bonilla sitting next to the child while he slept before blocking the camera's view, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Bonilla allegedly put his hand down the front of the boy's pants and groped the young boy.

By the Barnyard Gate allegedly did not report the incident to authorities and allowed Bonilla to continue working with children until Texas DFPS said he could not be present while the investigation was ongoing, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial monetary relief over $1,000,000 for physical and mental pain and suffering.

FOX 4 has reached out to the daycare for comment.

Bonilla is set to stand trial in the criminal part of the case on August 5.