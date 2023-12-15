Former death row inmate graduates from TWU with master's degree

A North Texas man has earned his Master's degree, a feat made extra special when you consider he was once on death row for a murder he did not commit.

His exoneration offered him a second chance.

Ryan Matthews, the new owner of a master's degree in business analytics from Texas Woman's University, had to overcome the obstacle of a lifetime to get here.

He was convicted of murder in Louisiana and spent years on death row for the killing of a convenience store clerk.

"It was five on death row, it was seven and a half years total," Matthews said.

Matthews was arrested in 1997 when he was just 17 years old.

"All I could do was hope and pray that one day the truth would come out," he said.

DNA evidence led to his exoneration in 2004.

Matthews says he formed a strong bond with the advocates who fought to have his case reviewed and ultimately overturned.

He shared with us a collection of photos that chronicle his journey.

"I always kept hope, but it wasn’t a guarantee that I would be free. So all I could do was hope and I prepared, like I said while I was in there, I read and did certain things so that one day, when I’m out, I wouldn’t be so far behind. That’s the biggest misconception. Just because you’re innocent, that doesn’t mean you’re coming home," he said.

Through it all, getting an education was a priority.

"When I came home that was my whole goal. My mother, she always taught education, get your education and that stuck with me," Matthews recalled.

He started with his GED, soon afterward, college and a bachelor's degree. Now he's a proud Master's degree recipient.

His proudest supporters: his mom, his sister, niece and four children.

"I thank God every day just for waking up, to be out. The small things, to be able to go places on my own accord. Being able to work, being able to provide. Small things like seeing my son graduate," Matthews explained.

Matthews has several job interviews lined up in the finance and investment banking fields. He says the past is behind him and now, he's focused on the future.

"It’s hard to do it for myself because I know I’m not finished, you know, it’s just a stepping stone," he said.