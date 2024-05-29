Community rallies around Royse City church members after fire burns down sanctuary

The congregation of the First United Methodist Church in Royse City is getting a lot of spiritual and emotional support after a fire destroyed their sanctuary during Tuesday's storms.

Another church in the Rockwall County community opened its doors to the church members and leaders.

There are lifetimes of history at Royse City First United Methodist Church.

"It’s been standing for well over 100 years. For 120 years, yes," said Chris Everson, the church’s senior pastor.

However, the sanctuary that held most of those memories burned down Tuesday morning. A lightning strike is the possible cause.

"My admin called and said that the sanctuary was on fire, and I immediately tried to get here as soon as I could," Everson said.

By the time Everson arrived, there was nothing he or firefighters could do to save the historical landmark.

"Firemen were in the building when things started to collapse, and they were able to get out," he said.

And that’s one of many reasons why church members are rejoicing.

Featured article

"While the historic sanctuary is gone, the church is not gone," Everson said. "The church will continue to be a bold witness of who Jesus is. Share that love with our community."

And the community is most certainly stepping in to support.

Wednesday night, hundreds from across the community joined together as Fellowship Church in Royse City opened its sanctuary for people to support the Methodist church.

"What you can do it just thank the Lord that we were all safe, that no one was in the building, that this wasn’t a Sunday morning, and just knowing that he’s gonna carry us through that, and there’s always a reason for everything," said church administrator Michelle Rives. "The rebuilding is going to be so wonderful, and there’s going to be so many people supporting us."

It’ll be difficult to replace a sanctuary that’s held ground for more than a century. Still, Everson says what the congregation has built since 1887 will forever stand.

Featured article

"While it is a church building, it’s not the church," he said. "They know that while this structure was a representation of who Royse City Methodist Church was, it’s not who Royse City Methodist Church. The people are a part of Royse City Methodist Church."

The church will meet at a local high school for upcoming Sunday services.