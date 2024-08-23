Man picked up 15-year-old walking home from school, offered her money for sex, Royse City Police say

The Brief Royse City Police say a 15-year-old girl was picked up by a stranger while walking home on Thursday. The man offered the teen money to perform a sexual act, according to police. Daniel Leek, 44, was arrested and charged.



Royse City Police arrested a man who allegedly picked up a teenager walking home from school and offered her money for sex.

44-year-old Daniel Leek was arrested and charged with human trafficking and solicitation of prostitution from a minor.

Police say the 15-year-old was walking home along the I-30 service road between FM 35 and FM 548 on Thursday when a man she did not know in a white SUV offered her a ride.

The girl says she willingly got into the car, but when she did, the driver, later identified as Leek, said he was taking her to his house.

Police say Leek then offered the teen money to "engage with a sexual act with him."

When Leek went inside a gas station to buy the girl a drink, she ran from the car and flagged down a nearby Royse City police officer, according to a release from police.

The officer was able to pull over Leek's vehicle as he tried to drive away and took him into custody.

Royse City police say the girl was not harmed in the incident.

Royse City says they are continuing to investigate the incident and have forwarded information on Leek and his vehicle to other law enforcement groups to see if it matches any ongoing investigations.