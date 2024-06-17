Royse City dance studio works to rebuild props after trailer is stolen

Dozens of people spent Father's Day helping a Rockwall County dance studio rebuild props that were stolen last week.

Late Wednesday, someone in a pickup truck stole a trailer from behind Dance & Arts Connection in Royse City that was filled with props the dancers need to perform their routines.

The studio was closed for a few days while the students rested, so they didn't find out about the missing trailer until Friday.

The dancers are supposed to leave for a national competition this week.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Dance & Arts Connection

On Sunday, the dancers, their families and volunteers pitched in to help build sets and paint props.

They plan to continue the work on Monday and Tuesday before leaving for Arkansas.

The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office says they only have a partial plate for the truck, and they're looking for more surveillance video.

If you know anything about the theft, you are asked to give them a call.

