Royce West denies conflict of interest in Interstate 345 debate despite son’s development proposal

State Senator Royce West denied he has a conflict of interest in what happens to Interstate 345, even though his son is pitching a project involving the highway in downtown Dallas.

Sen. West has been advocating against turning I-345 into a parkway at street level while at the same time his son has been pitching a development plan that would install soccer fields on the ground under the elevated freeway.

When asked by FOX4 if he had any active or passive interest in the economic development of I-345, Sen. West was emphatic.

“To answer your question specifically, no, I do not,” Sen. West said.

But as TxDOT considers the future of the road, holding public meetings last week, his son's plans have come under scrutiny.

“My son is a licensed architect with his own business which I have no interest in. He's gone to TxDOT a long time ago to see if he could lease the land under I-345,” Sen. West said.

Roddrick West said he was inspired to develop the land under I-345 while working at the prestigious firm, HKS Architects.

“While working with HKS in Miami, I was playing soccer on a field under I-95. Being from Dallas, knowing the city the way I do, knew perfect place to do a similar development in Dallas,” Roddrick said.

Roddrick West believes the land under I-345 could be turned into five soccer fields similar in size to an open space at main street garden in downtown. His proposed development would also include 17,000 square feet for small businesses.

Roddick didn’t deny speaking with his father about his plans before he started working to make them become reality.

“Have I had conversations with my father? Of course. Every kid has conversations with their parents about any type of projects or endeavors they have going on,” Roddick said.

TxDOT is examining whether to drop the highway below street level or remove it all together and put in its place a city street with stoplights.

Sen. West has advocated against that option, but insists it has nothing to do with his son's plans.

“Whether it's torn down, stays up, the whole issue is we can't slow the traffic down. It makes no sense for people coming from the Southern part of Dallas to be on a freeway and then get on a parkway and then get on a freeway again,” Sen. West said.

SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson said it will ultimately be up to voters in Dallas and across the state if there’s any problems. West is a candidate in the Democratic primary for Texas’ U.S. Senate seat.

“It is indirectly a conflict of interest, because an elected official’s grown family member -- in this case, a son -- has every right to engage in economic activities they want to,” Jillson said. “But voters have an equal responsibility to look at it and see what they make of it. The fact that it is legal doesn't mean it's not a political problem.”

Roddrick West's proposed lease agreement with TxDOT has yet to be executed. The city of Dallas has not yet signed off on the deal. TxDOT also said the proposed rental amount is not an open record until the lease is approved.