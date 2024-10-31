Rowlett teen hit by vehicle while crossing George Bush Hwy. service road

article

A 16-year-old Rowlett student has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. as the student was crossing the George Bush Highway service road. A vehicle traveling southbound crashed into the student.

The student's injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

The Rowlett Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

The student's identity has not been released.