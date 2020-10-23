Rowlett police chase ends with teen suspect crashing, burning to death

article

A 16-year-old girl died after being chased by Rowlett police officers into Rockwall early Friday morning.

The Rowlett Police Department said it happened around 1 a.m. after an officer spotted a white Ford F250 pickup on Highway 30 with no taillights and flashing high beams.

The officer recognized that as a sign that the vehicle was likely stolen. Some Ford trucks have a theft alarm that functions that way, police said.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but the 16-year-old female driver would not stop. Instead, she took off heading into Rockwall.

The teenager lost control on Ridge Road and crashed into a home before the truck burst into flames.

Police said another 16-year-old female passenger in the truck was able to escape the wreckage but the driver became trapped and was killed in the fire.

The teenage suspect’s name won’t be released because she was a juvenile.

Rowlett police confirmed the truck had been reported stolen.

t’s not clear if the passenger will face any charges.