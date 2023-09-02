Rowlett police arrest armed robbery suspects found with weapons, drugs

article

Rowlett police arrested a pair of armed robbery suspects just minutes after the alleged crime Friday night.

This happened just before 6:30 p.m., when officers were called about an armed robbery just outside an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Melcer Drive.

The victim said two men in a black Chevy pickup truck robbed him at gunpoint, before firing a couple shots as they drove off.

Featured article

About 20 minutes later, an officer saw a truck that matched the description of the suspects’ truck.

The officer spotted the suspects and reported that the passenger was still wearing a ski mask.

Both suspects, whose names have not yet been released, were arrested on multiple charges after police said they found weapons and several narcotics at the scene.