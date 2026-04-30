Rowlett man arrested after stealing DART van, slamming into bystander's truck

The Brief Garland Police arrested a man in Rowlett after he stole a DART minivan and pushed a bystander's vehicle down the street in an attempt to escape. On Apr. 14, 41-year-old Adrian Moore stole the vehicle after allegedly throwing something inside the van, prompting the driver to get out. Video captures Moore pushing a bystander's truck down the street as he attempted to get away from police. He was later arrested and faces multiple charges.



A Rowlett man is facing multiple charges after stealing a DART minivan and causing damage to a nearby driver's truck.

Adrian Moore, 41

Rowlett DART vehicle theft

What we know:

On Apr. 14, Garland Police say that 41-year-old Adrian Moore stole a DART minivan after allegedly throwing an object into the vehicle. After the minivan's driver exited the vehicle, Moore jumped in and took off.

Garland Police were able to flatten the vehicle's tires through stop sticks, leading to a confrontation at South Country Club Road and Rowlett Road.

Witness video captures the confrontation between police and the driver, who then drives into a truck in front of the stolen vehicle, pushing it down the street.

Moore eventually hit another curb, fully disabling the stolen vehicle and allowing police to arrest him. He's been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest.

"My truck!"

What they're saying:

The witness who captured video of the incident, Jedidiah Gnanamuthu, had just left Lakeview Centennial High School before becoming involved in the confrontation.

"I see about five or six police cars just coming down," Gnanamuthu told FOX 4's Lori Brown. "I was afraid, but I knew I was protected because there were so many cops."

Jedidiah Gnanamuthu

Gnanamuthu was initially in his vehicle when the police confrontation began before police directed him to exit.

"We didn't want him in the actual danger zone as we were attempting to extract the driver of the DART vehicle," Lt. Pedro Barinau of the Garland Police Department told Brown.

"It was a very serious emergency," Gnanamuthu continued. "He didn't look well, and he was driving recklessly,"

He can be heard exclaiming, "Oh no, no, no, no! My truck! My baby!" as Moore pushes his vehicle down the street. Thankfully, Gnanamuthu reports that the damage to his truck was minimal.

Damage to Gnanamuthu's truck

What's next:

Garland Police are now working to get in contact with Gnanamuthu to properly document him as a witness.

Moore is currently booked into the Dallas County Jail.