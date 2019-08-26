Round Rock ISD opens campus-based mental health centers for students

article

Round Rock ISD has opened mental health centers for its students, giving them access to mental health professionals and therapy free-of-charge, according to a release from the district.

The centers are located at Cedar Ridge and Round Rock high schools, providing offices for licensed mental health professionals from Bluebonnet Trails Community Services to hold student therapy sessions. Round Rock ISD counseling services will oversee the centers.

“Good mental health is the foundation for a happy and successful life,” said Dr. Christina Wiswell, director of counseling services. “If a student, and possibly family, can benefit from support from a therapist, the school counselor will contact the parent to discuss the possibilities of private therapy.”

District counselors work with the licensed therapist to support students on campus. Parents, teachers, or administrators are encouraged to talk with the student’s school counselor about concerns for a student’s well-being.

Parent or guardian consent is required for a student to receive services and all services are confidential and student health information is protected under the law.

The plans for therapy are the result of the Round Rock ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voting to fund the mental health centers at the June 20 School Board meeting.