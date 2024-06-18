Man accused of robbing Fort Worth bank with small child arrested by FBI

article

The man accused of robbing a Fort Worth bank with a small child is now under arrest.

44-year-old Ronnie Newman was arrested in Mineral Wells on Monday by members of the FBI and Fort Worth Police.

The First Convenience Bank branch inside the Walmart on Anderson Boulevard in Fort Worth was robbed on June 6.

The FBI says the suspect walked to the bank teller with a child in a shopping cart and gave them a note demanding cash.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he took off while carrying the child.

FBI Dallas released a photo of the suspect, leading to many tips from the public.

Ronnie Newman (Source: Palo Pinto County Jail)

Online records show Newman has previous property theft charges.

The FBI did not say what connection Newman had to the child.