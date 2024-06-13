Man with small child robbed Fort Worth bank, FBI says

article

The FBI needs help finding the man who had a small child with him when he robbed a bank in Fort Worth.

The robbery happened on June 6 at the First Convenience Bank branch in the Walmart store on Anderson Boulevard in Fort Worth.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect handed the teller a note demanding cash. He was pushing a little girl in a shopping cart at the time.

After the teller handed over the money, the suspect pushed the child in the cart to the exit. He then carried her out the door and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as a white male in his late 30s or early 40s. He was wearing a long-sleeved, gray fishing shirt and khaki cargo shorts with slip-on shoes. He also had on a hat and sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the FBI Dallas field office at 972-559-5000.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by submitting a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.