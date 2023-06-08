Ron DeSantis to hold fundraisers in North Texas today

article

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is set to stop in Dallas and Fort Worth Thursday as he continues a three-day Texas fundraising trip.

DeSantis was in Midland, Texas on Wednesday.

It is the Florida governor’s first visit to Texas since launching his presidential campaign last week.

He also plans to stop in Houston on Thursday and then The Woodlands and Austin on Friday.

Tickets to his fundraisers start at more than $3,000 a person.

Polls show DeSantis is in second place in the GOP race, well behind former President Donald Trump.