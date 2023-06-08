Expand / Collapse search

Ron DeSantis to hold fundraisers in North Texas today

By
Published 
Politics
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is set to stop in Dallas and Fort Worth Thursday as he continues a three-day Texas fundraising trip.

DeSantis was in Midland, Texas on Wednesday.

It is the Florida governor’s first visit to Texas since launching his presidential campaign last week.

Featured

Who is running for president in 2024? Meet the candidates
article

Who is running for president in 2024? Meet the candidates

From a former president to a current president, here’s all the people who have launched campaigns to win the White House in 2024.

He also plans to stop in Houston on Thursday and then The Woodlands and Austin on Friday.

Tickets to his fundraisers start at more than $3,000 a person.

Polls show DeSantis is in second place in the GOP race, well behind former President Donald Trump.