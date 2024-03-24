1 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Dallas

article

One person is dead and two others were taken to hospitals after a rollover crash on I-35 in Dallas early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened just after 2 a.m. and involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the SUV lost control along I-35, on the service road exit to Market Center Boulevard.

The SUV collided with the pick-up, then slammed into a utility pole.

One person was pronounced dead, and two others were taken to local hospitals.

The crash is still under investigation.