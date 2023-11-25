2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Ellis County

article

At least two people were sent to a hospital following a crash in Ellis County overnight Friday.

The wreck happened at about midnight, when an SUV and another vehicle collided on US 287 in Midlothian, southeast of Fort Worth.

The SUV rolled over several times.

No updates have been released about the condition of the two victims.

The southbound lanes of the highway, near south Midlothian Parkway, were shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash.