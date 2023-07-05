Rodney Thomas joins race for Dallas County Sheriff

article

There’s another candidate joining the race for Dallas County Sheriff.

Rodney Thomas, an experience security and law enforcement professional, announced his candidacy Tuesday.

He joins a race that already includes former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez.

Last week, she announced her plans to run for a fifth term six years after leaving office in the hopes of becoming governor.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown has not said whether she is running for re-election.

The primaries are in March. The general election is in November of next year.