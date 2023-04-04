Expand / Collapse search

Rockwall Tom Thumb employee celebrates 60 years on the job

Rockwall
Wanda Baldwin, who turns 80 in June, started working at Tom Thumb when she was just 19 years old.

ROCKWALL, Texas - A grocery store in North Texas had a special surprise for an employee who has worked there for 60 years.

Wanda Baldwin works in the meat market at the Tom Thumb in Rockwall.

Baldwin started when she was just 19 years old.

Monday marked 60 years on the job for Baldwin.

Her coworkers threw her a surprise party to celebrate the occasion.

Baldwin, who turns 80 in June, says she's not ready to retire any time soon, but is considering a transition to part-time work.