Rockwall Tom Thumb employee celebrates 60 years on the job

A grocery store in North Texas had a special surprise for an employee who has worked there for 60 years.

Wanda Baldwin works in the meat market at the Tom Thumb in Rockwall.

Baldwin started when she was just 19 years old.

Monday marked 60 years on the job for Baldwin.

Her coworkers threw her a surprise party to celebrate the occasion.

Featured article

Baldwin, who turns 80 in June, says she's not ready to retire any time soon, but is considering a transition to part-time work.