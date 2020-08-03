Rockwall officer dies from COVID-19 complications

article

The Rockwall Police Department said a member of their force died Monday from coronavirus complications.

Officer Tracy Gaines had been in the hospital since July 11.

After being hired in 2005, Gaines spent his career as a school resource officer at Rockwall High School and Williams Middle School.

A squad car is parked at the district's stadium as a memorial.

Before joining Rockwall PD, Gaines spent 20 years in the Air Force. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

