Rockwall ISD student arrested, accused of threatening middle school
FATE, Texas - A Rockwall ISD student has been arrested after allegedly making threats against a middle school campus.
The student is said to have later admitted to making comments as a joke.
What we know:
A school resource officer at Ursula Rakow Middle School was made aware of the threats on Tuesday.
During the officer's investigation, which included visiting the student's home, the student allegedly admitted to making the threats "as a joke."
The student was suspended Wednesday, and the investigation continued into the student, according to the Fate Department of Public Safety. The student was arrested by FDPS officers on Wednesday.
The release says no students or staff were ever in immediate danger.
What we don't know:
The exact threats allegedly made against the school have not been commented on.
The identity of the student has not been released. Their specific charges were not disclosed.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Fate Department of Public Safety.