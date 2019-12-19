Rockwall ISD names new elementary school after longtime educators

article

A Rockwall couple who spent decades as educators were surprised this week when the district said a new school would be named in their honor.

Sherry and Paul Hamm served in public education for 59 years, combined with 52 of those years with Rockwall ISD. The next elementary school to open in RISD will have their names on the building.

Sherry was a teacher at Dobbs Elementary and keeps in touch with hundreds of students through handwritten letters. Paul spent years as a coach, teacher, bus driver and eventually principal.

“It is it is really an honor,” Sherry said. “It means really a lot to us. All of our years working in Rockwall ISD were so great. We raised our kids here, they went to schools while we were teaching here.”

The extended Hamm family attended the recent school board meeting where the new school name was unanimously approved.

The Sherry and Paul Hamm Elementary School will open for students next fall.