Rockwall ISD addresses handling of sex abuse allegations at meeting

article

Rockwall ISD addressed parent complaints about the district's handling of sex abuse allegations on Wednesday night.

Parents packed a school board meeting last night to hear the timeline of an investigation against a Springer Elementary teacher.

A 4-year-old child accused the teacher of sex abuse last November.

The district says multiple investigations found no evidence of wrongdoing.

The teacher was also cleared by a grand jury.

Then, last Thursday, the district says hostile fliers were posted on cars at a meet the teacher event for Springer families.

Extra police were added on the first day of school as a precaution and the teacher has not returned to class.

"Due to the publicity given to this issue, and for her own safety, and to limit disruptions to the school environment, the teacher is currently on administrative leave. The teacher is not on administrative leave due to the prior and or any new allegations of abuse or neglect," said Joey Byrum, Rockwall ISD's Chief Human Resources Officer.

Related article

Some parents said the district should have notified them when the teacher initially returned from administrative leave.

The district said that was not required because there was no finding of wrongdoing and to protect the teacher's privacy rights.