Rockwall High wrestling coach under investigation after student's injury

A Rockwall High School wrestler, injured during a match, says his coach may have played a role in that injury.

Coach Josh Brining is now suspended after the teen's family filed a complaint with the district.

17-year-old Gavin Gross, a junior, is sidelined anywhere between three and six months after having surgery on his shoulder.

Gross claims Brining brought in a potential wrestling recruit to go against Gross in practice on July 25.

The teen claims the recruit did not have proper practice etiquette and a surprise move dislocated his shoulder.

"It’s common wrestling etiquette not to slam your partner," said Gross.

[REPORTER: "In practice?"]

"Yes, in practice. Your partner. Your teammate," Gross replied.

The teen claims the coach took treating the injury into his own hands.

"He popped my shoulder back in without permission forcefully," Gross said. "He was telling me that I was fine, just tough it out, that it wasn’t that a big of a deal, that it would feel maybe a little sore."

Gross claims there was pressure from his coach to compete in a tournament the next day, even though his shoulder was not 100 percent.

It was during that match, he says, the injury became worse.

"You can see my arm going limp there," Gross said while watching video of the match.

Gross' family says the coach still pressured him to finish the tournament, but his parents took him home. Medical records show Gross has a labral tear and a fracture to his shoulder. He had surgery this week.

"It’s a big obstacle in my way," he said.

FOX 4 sent a list of questions to Rockwall ISD. The district says Coach Brining is on administrative leave while the district investigates.

There is no criminal investigation, but the district notified CPS and law enforcement "out of an abundance of caution."

Rockwall ISD notified Gross' family about placing the coach on leave. At this point in time, the district says it has not received complaints from any other students.

This isn't the first time athletes' health was compromised in the district.

Related article

In 2023, Rockwall-Heath High School football coach John Harrell resigned after several students were hospitalized after intense workouts that the district admits "negatively affected the physical health" of some athletes.

Ultimately, Gross hopes he'll bounce back stronger than before.

"Because God always puts obstacles in our way," he said. "I’m going to be ready for it when I’m back."