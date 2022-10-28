Rockwall woman celebrates her 105th birthday

article

It was big birthday bash Friday for Rockwall resident Joyce Ruminer as she celebrated her 105th birthday.

She has two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, with another on the way.

She was married to her husband, Ralph, for 62 years before he passed.

Ruminer was a stay-at-home mom for many years.

Her family said her fuel for life has been her faith.

"Today is so special. How many people are blessed to have their mother? I've had my mother for 84 years and my sister is 79. We've had our mother all our lives," Ruminer’s older daughter, Joy Kiteley, said.

Ruminer made a deal with her children that if she could drive until the age of 97, she would hang up her keys.

And she did so without incident.

Longevity runs in the family, as Ruminer's mother lived to be102.