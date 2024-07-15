Robot bartender wearing Rangers jersey serves drinks at Globe Life Field

While the stars of the baseball world hit dingers, a drink-making robot is the star of the concourse at Globe Life Field.

The robot named ADAM is the first robot bartender inside a stadium.

The robot uses artificial intelligence to customize your drinks.

ADAM uses robotic arms to pour all kinds of cocktails.

If you are at the stadium and want to check out ADAM, it is located at the concessions bar in Section 111.

The technology has been used at locations across the U.S.