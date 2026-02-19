Robbery suspect shot by victim in Fort Worth, police say

article

The Brief A suspected robber was shot by his intended victim during a late-night confrontation Wednesday on White Dove Drive in Fort Worth. The suspect was hospitalized for his injuries and then taken into police custody upon his release. The suspect’s identity and specific charges have not yet been released by authorities as the investigation continues.



A man was shot after allegedly trying to rob another man in Fort Worth.

What we know:

Fort Worth police said they got a call around 11 p.m. on Wednesday about a man with a gunshot wound in the 6000 block of White Dove Drive.

After he was taken to the hospital, police determined that he was actually the suspect in a prior attempted robbery.

The victim told police a man approached him and attempted to rob him, so he pulled out a firearm and shot the would-be robber.

The injured suspect was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the suspect’s name or what charges he’s facing.