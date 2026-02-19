Expand / Collapse search

Robbery suspect shot by victim in Fort Worth, police say

By
Published  February 19, 2026 7:17pm CST
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A suspected robber was shot by his intended victim during a late-night confrontation Wednesday on White Dove Drive in Fort Worth.
    • The suspect was hospitalized for his injuries and then taken into police custody upon his release.
    • The suspect’s identity and specific charges have not yet been released by authorities as the investigation continues.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was shot after allegedly trying to rob another man in Fort Worth.

What we know:

Fort Worth police said they got a call around 11 p.m. on Wednesday about a man with a gunshot wound in the 6000 block of White Dove Drive.

After he was taken to the hospital, police determined that he was actually the suspect in a prior attempted robbery.

The victim told police a man approached him and attempted to rob him, so he pulled out a firearm and shot the would-be robber.

The injured suspect was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the suspect’s name or what charges he’s facing.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort WorthCrime and Public Safety