Robbery suspect shot by victim in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was shot after allegedly trying to rob another man in Fort Worth.
What we know:
Fort Worth police said they got a call around 11 p.m. on Wednesday about a man with a gunshot wound in the 6000 block of White Dove Drive.
After he was taken to the hospital, police determined that he was actually the suspect in a prior attempted robbery.
The victim told police a man approached him and attempted to rob him, so he pulled out a firearm and shot the would-be robber.
The injured suspect was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on the suspect’s name or what charges he’s facing.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.