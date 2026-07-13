Robbery suspect caught after trying to escape through Dallas hospital ceiling

The Brief A 36-year-old robbery suspect attempted to escape custody on Sunday by climbing into a ceiling grid at Charlton Methodist Medical Center in Dallas. The inmate surrendered without further incident after police tracked him through the confined ceiling space using a DeSoto K-9 unit. No injuries were reported, and the suspect now faces additional criminal charges as the investigation continues.



A 36-year-old aggravated robbery suspect is expected to face additional charges after the Dallas County Sheriff's Department says he attempted to escape custody by climbing into the ceiling above a hospital restroom.

Dallas hospital escape attempt

Local perspective:

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office states that the incident happened on Sunday, July 12, while the inmate was receiving treatment at Charlton Methodist Medical Center in Dallas.

In the statement sent to FOX 4, the inmate was wearing leg restraints and was being monitored by a deputy while being treated in the hospital room. The mate asked to use the restroom and was escorted there by the deputy.

While inside the restroom, authorities said, the inmate removed a ceiling tile and climbed into the ceiling in an apparent attempt to escape from law enforcement.

Police K-9 Unit tracks inmate

The deputy discovered the inmate was missing and immediately notified Methodist Hospital Police. Dallas police officers and a DeSoto police K-9 unit also responded to the hospital.

Dig deeper:

According to law enforcement officials, a hospital engineer told responding officers that the ceiling space above the restroom was confined to a limited area, allowing law enforcement to track the imae through the space.

The suspect surrendered after hearing the approaching K-9 unit and was taken back into custody without further incident.

No deputies, hospital staff, patients or members of the public were injured, the sheriff's office said.

Additional charges coming

What's next:

The attempted escape remains under investigation. Authorities said the inmate is expected to face additional criminal charges related to the incident.