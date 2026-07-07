2 arrested in connection to fatal June shooting in McKinney
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney Police have made multiple arrests in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in McKinney that left a man dead.
W. White Avenue shooting arrests
Daniel Chavira
What we know:
Daniel Chavira and an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile suspect were arrested following the June 19 shooting of 19-year-old Jose Herberto Martin.
Chavira was arrested on June 20 and charged with criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder.
The juvenile was arrested on July 1 and charged with capital murder.
Police said there are no more outstanding suspects in their investigation.
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The backstory:
Officers responded to the Larkin Apartments on West White Street around 8:30 p.m. on June 19 for a shots-fired call.
One victim, identified as 19-year-old Jose Herberto Martin, was found inside a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Martin was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
What's next:
McKinney Police said their investigation remains ongoing, and that more information will be released when it becomes available.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the McKinney Police Department.