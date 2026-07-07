2 arrested in connection to fatal June shooting in McKinney

The Brief McKinney Police have made two arrests in connection to a June apartment complex shooting that left 19-year-old Jose Herberto Martin dead. Daniel Chavira was arrested on June 20 and charged with criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder. A 16-year-old juvenile suspect was arrested on July 1 and charged with capital murder in connection to the homicide.



McKinney Police have made multiple arrests in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in McKinney that left a man dead.

W. White Avenue shooting arrests

Daniel Chavira

What we know:

Daniel Chavira and an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile suspect were arrested following the June 19 shooting of 19-year-old Jose Herberto Martin.

Chavira was arrested on June 20 and charged with criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder.

The juvenile was arrested on July 1 and charged with capital murder.

Police said there are no more outstanding suspects in their investigation.

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The backstory:

Officers responded to the Larkin Apartments on West White Street around 8:30 p.m. on June 19 for a shots-fired call.

One victim, identified as 19-year-old Jose Herberto Martin, was found inside a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Martin was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

What's next:

McKinney Police said their investigation remains ongoing, and that more information will be released when it becomes available.