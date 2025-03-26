Robbery at 7-Eleven leads to arrest in Cleburne

article

The Brief Cleburne Police responded to an aggravated robbery at 7-Eleven around 2 am. The suspect, Jayden Pederson, was found in possession of a 40-caliber handgun along with the stolen money. Pederson is being held at Johnson County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery.



Cleburne police say they have arrested a suspect in a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Wednesday morning.

Suspect found

What we know:

The Cleburne Police Department was called to an aggravated robbery at 7-Eleven on 1302 W. Henderson St. in Cleburne.

The clerk reported that a man entered the store and displayed a handgun demanding all the money.

The suspect, who was later identified as Jayden Pederson,19, left the scene on foot.

Officers quickly located Pederson at the intersection of Lena and Princeton Place.

Pederson was found in possession of a 40-caliber Taurus handgun and the stolen money. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Pederson is currently being held at Johnson County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery.

What we don't know:

Clebrune Police did not state how much money was taken from the store.

The investigation remains ongoing.