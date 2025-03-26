Robbery at 7-Eleven leads to arrest in Cleburne
CLEBURNE - Cleburne police say they have arrested a suspect in a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Wednesday morning.
Suspect found
What we know:
The Cleburne Police Department was called to an aggravated robbery at 7-Eleven on 1302 W. Henderson St. in Cleburne.
The clerk reported that a man entered the store and displayed a handgun demanding all the money.
The suspect, who was later identified as Jayden Pederson,19, left the scene on foot.
Officers quickly located Pederson at the intersection of Lena and Princeton Place.
Pederson was found in possession of a 40-caliber Taurus handgun and the stolen money. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Pederson is currently being held at Johnson County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery.
What we don't know:
Clebrune Police did not state how much money was taken from the store.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is provided by Cleburne Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff's Office.