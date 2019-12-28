Robbers crash into Dallas 7-Eleven, steal ATM

article

Dallas police are searching for the robbers who crashed into a 7-Eleven and managed to steal an ATM.

This happened just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, at the 7-Eleven on Mockingbird Lane in West Dallas.

Witnesses told police that five masked suspects crashed a red Dodge RAM 1500 pick-up into the front of the store.

They then tied up the ATM and pulled it out using the truck.

The ATM was thrown into the back of their truck, and they fled before officers arrived on scene.

No one was hurt.

Police are not sure if this theft is connected to the attempted theft of an ATM from a Walgreens in Oak Lawn.